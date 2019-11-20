|
|
Lois Laverne (Houser) Bower LaVerne was born on April 25, 1940, to Cecil and Elois (Wood) Houser in Gould, Arkansas. Life brought LaVerne to Kansas City, Missouri where she met the love of her life, Shelton E. Bower. LaVerne married Shelton on October 4, 1972, in Honolulu, Hawaii. LaVerne was a passionate gal, an avid reader, an adventurous traveler, and a masterful cook, but her favorite roles were those she filled as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved taking her family on adventures, Sunday family dinners, and making many memories together. LaVerne was joyously reunited with her adoring husband, Shelton, on November 16, 2019. She will be missed dearly and her family is comforted by the fact that Mamaw and Papaw are sitting up all night catching up on the almost seven years they were separated. LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Brett) Durington; step sons, Mark (Jan) Bower and John (Carolyn) Bower; granddaughters, Taylor (Josh) Barker, Blaire (Doug) Hughes, Shea (Lawson) Parker, Lara Bower, and Jenny Bower; and six great-grandchildren (Sully, Emerson, Henry, Crosby, Gordon, and Ruby). Services are set for 11 AM Friday Nov. 22 at White Chapel Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior. Burial in White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Great Plaines SPCA; Merriam, KS.(https://www.greatplainsspca.org/) (Arr. White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419) www.dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019