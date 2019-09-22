|
Lois Lee Hamilton Lois Lee Hamilton (nee Waddell) of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on September 13, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri as the only child to James C. Waddell and Caroline G. Waddell (nee Huerter). Her father worked for the railroad and the family moved frequently. She attended Buder and Woerner elementary schools in St. Louis, Missouri, graduated from Lincoln High School in San Francisco in 1944, and attended the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. She graduated from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1948 with a B.A. in Education. She taught kindergarten until 1952 when the family moved back to St. Louis. She continued teaching 1st and 2nd grades until 1953. She married Leo R. Hamilton on June 27, 1953 and resided in St. Louis, Missouri until 1994 at which time they moved to Kansas City, Missouri to be with their son and family. She was a member of the Hope United Church of Christ in St. Louis for 38 years and a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ since 1994. Preceding her in death were her parents. She is survived by her son Leslie R. Hamilton and her two grandsons Joshua J. Hamilton and Jacob D. Hamilton. A private family graveside service was held at Mount Moriah Cemetery South.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019