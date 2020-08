Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Leona Hershey 96, passed away Aug. 27, 2020. Services: 10 am, Sept. 1, Westside Christian Church, Coffeyville, KS. Visitation: Mon. 6-8, Ford-Wulf-Bruns Funeral Chapel. For everyone's protection, masks are encouraged.



