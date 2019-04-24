Lois Elizabeth (Harris) Loftiss Lois Loftiss, 100 of Kansas City, Kansas passed peacefully on April 18, 2019 at Riverbend Care Facility. Visitation 10:00 AM with funeral service at 10:30AM Saturday, April 27 in the Skradski Funeral Home Chapel, 340 N. 6th, KCK, with burial following at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, KCK. Lois was raised in the Grain Valley/Blue Springs area. After marrying S.B. Loftiss they moved to KCK, where they raised three daughters. She was a member of Grandview Baptist Church. Lois spent over 40 years of her career in the restaurant business, including many years at the Hereford House as Head Hostess and Supervisor. At age; 60, Lois began a new career at KU MED Center, retiring in 1988. She was an independent woman, dedicated Mother, grandparent, friend and employee who was loved and respected. She enjoyed studying nutrition and followed a healthy lifestyle rigorously, as we can all attest. Any animal in need became her project, but she especially enjoyed cats and fed many strays who came to her porch. We would like to give special thanks to Rowena DeMateo and Sherra Taylor, who loved and spoiled "Grandma", and the caregivers at Riverbend. Lois will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughters; Beverly (Don) Kennedy, Bonnie (Ron) Lee and Diane (Jack) Aaron, 8 grandchildren; Elizabeth (Bob) Beisinger, Lori (Marc)Ridenour, Melanie (Don) Griffin, Susan (Craig) Hellwig, Robert (Chitpasong) Lee, Scott (Katie) Lee, Shirley (Paul) McCormack, Michael (Maegan) Thomas, 14 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband; Shirley Benton Loftiss in 1962, her parents; Noah and Margaret (Johnson) Harris and Sisters; Margaret, Kathleen and Helen. Her love nurtured us, her loss diminished us, her memory will sustain us.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary