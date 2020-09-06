1/1
Lois Margaret Beyer
Lois Margaret Beyer Lois Margaret Beyer, 85, of Mission Hills, KS, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 1, 2020. Lois lived a full and active life and passed away with "Peace in the Heart". Together with 7 other siblings, Lois grew up in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Georgia and Charles Meade. She was a devoted mother to her children, the Matriarch of the family and served as a role model, mentor, and constant confidant to siblings, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, as well as friends. She was a faithful advocate for everyone in her life. To all who knew her, Lois gave endless love and support. Lois married Stanley Beyer in 1955 who later passed in 1990. She enjoyed careers as a Dental Assistant, Registered Nurse, and later as a Realtor. Lois had many interests and was a scratch cook. She was most happy entertaining friends and family at her home. Upon retirement, Lois traveled, enjoyed the theater, painting, playing tennis, dancing, and was a loyal volunteer for the Theater League, New Kauffman Center, American Legion, and Shriner's. She is survived by her son, Stanley Beyer Jr. (Usa), Sirenna Beyer (Gregg), sister Wanda Frye (Joe), and brother Manuel Meade. Visitation is Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 6-8 PM and Graveside Service at 10:45 AM September 9, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
