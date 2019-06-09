Lois "Jean" Newberg Lois "Jean" Newberg passed away May 11, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. She was born in East St. Louis, IL. on April 30, 1934 to Leonard R. and Blanche O. Neal whom are predeceased. Her husband Edwin Newberg preceded in death on February 17, 2017. She is survived by three loving daughters, Deborah L. Rose, Tyler, TX; Georgina J. Boyce and husband Allen, Overland Park, KS; Rebecca K. Rose, Salida, CO, (Stepsons) Timothy Newberg and Andrew Newberg and Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchild. Jean held many honorary positions during her lifetime. She was employed by the Federal Court in Illinois & Missouri, and worked on the Manual for Complex Litigation in MO. While in Belleville, IL she devised and taught Legal Secretarial Courses and was nominated to Who's Who in Education. While living there she also worked for the White House Staff during a Presidential visit by President Gerald Ford to St. Louis, MO. A Memorial service Ceremony will be held at 2pm on June, 11, 2019 at the Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials for the poor administered by Village Presbyterian Church.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary