Lois Noe

October 27, 1937 - September 26, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Lois Ann Noe passed away peacefully on her own terms on Sept 26, 2020 at the age of 82 in St Louis Mo.

Known by all as a sports aficionado, trivia expert and she also never met a crossword puzzle she couldn't solve. She read every mystery novel hot off the press. She had a wit and sense of humor that all of her friends and family will remember and cherish. She was always the life of the party and loved to dance.

She adored her 4 daughters; Teresa Rivers, Brenda Hughes, Sharon Noe and her husband Tom Shewmon, and Cindy Noe. Her 5 grandsons; Chris Rivers, Brett McCauley and his wife Annie, Lawson Hughes, John Shewmon and his wife Erica, and Alex Shewmon. Her 2 granddaughters Samantha Savat and Shannon Casey and her husband Scott. Great Grandchildren; Erica Love, Lyla Barnes, Karsten McCauley, Kinley McCauley and Griffin Shewmon and one nephew, Paul Bourget.

Lois was born Oct 27, 1937 in Hollywood Ca. to Herman and Mabel Brown. Her husband Roy Earl Noe, whom she traveled with throughout the world preceded her in death on February 4, 2018. She was always proud to be the wife of a veteran of the USAF. She was also preceded in death by her sister Marilee Bourget.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm on November 27, 2020 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth KS. May she rest in peace.





