Lois Virginia Hammons Lois V. Hammons, 93, Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sharon Lane Health and Rehabilitation. Lois was born October 10, 1926 to the late Raymond and Elsie Carter in Lafayette, Missouri. Lois graduated from Holden High School in 1945. On August 4, 1946 Lois married Finis Hammons Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shawnee. Preceding her in death is her husband of 69 years, an infant daughter, and her four brothers. She is survived by a son, Jim (Vickie) Hammons, a daughter, Connie (Magnus) Lindqvist, three grandchildren and four, great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Pittsville Cemetery with a celebration of life service held at a later date. Per requests by the family, you can make donations in Lois' name to the Sharon Lane Activities Fund; 10315 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.