Lola "Babe" Atha Lola "Babe" Atha, 91, of Leawood, KS passed away peacefully at Menorah Hospital on October 15, 2019. She was surrounded by her children, Alyson Platten and Andrew Atha. Visitation will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 26th followed by a funeral service at 11am at Country Club Christian Church, 1601 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO. For full obituary please visit www.mtmoriah.net. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute of Leawood.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019