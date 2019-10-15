Home

Lola Catherine Browning Lola Catherine Browning passed away peacefully at her home on October 12, 2019 at age 97. Lola was born in Chicago, IL to Carlo and Corinna Tonelli in 1922, the youngest of four children. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from the Tuscany region of Italy. Lola enjoyed a beautiful marriage to Clarence Sheldon Browning for 65 years, until his passing in 2008. They met in California while he was in the Army and in 1943 married in Santa Barbara. Lola is survived by three children, Catherine Magness and spouse Robert, Overland Park, Roger Browning, Mission KS, and Keith Browning and spouse Theresa, Baldwin City KS; her two grandsons, Joe Magness and spouse Courtney, Orem UT and Pat Magness and spouse Brandy, Overland Park KS; eight great grandchildren, Hayden, Skylar, Sailor, Brighton, and Boston of Orem, Utah, and Peyton, Maylee and Julian (JJ) of Overland Park, KS. Mom will be remembered for her love of her family, her gentle nature, and her enjoyment of their many friends. She truly loved everything about her life and felt so blessed. The family is especially thankful to Catherine Magness and husband Robert for the loving care they provided Mom over the past several years. Services will be at 11 AM Thursday, October 17th, at Village Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Lola's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, City Union Mission of KCMO, or to a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2019
