Lola Mae Plummer Lola Mae Plummer, 77, died peacefully, surrounded by family, December 28, 2019, in Grove, OK, following a battle with cancer. Born October 30, 1942 to the late, John and Goldie (Foster) Swearngin of Lincoln, MO. Lola made her home in Lee's Summit, retiring from AT&T after 20+ years of service. She is preceded in death by husband, Dean Plummer, brother, Larry Swearngin, children, Lisa Prater and Danny Harrison, and son in-law Terry Prater. Surviving is children, Teresa Gilchrist (Rod), Mike Plummer (Michelle), Matthew Plummer (Levi), Debbie Pankow (Mike), a brother John Swearngin (Sherry), grandchildren, Melissa (Zach), Stephanie (Dave), Laci (Jason), Hannah (Aries), Caitlin (Greg), Brenna (Jesse), Andrea, Brooke (Josh), Christina, Daphne, Jaclyn, and Jake, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday at Davis-Miller Funeral Home in Lincoln, MO., 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Funeral services, 11:30 A.M., Friday, January 3rd at First Christian Church in Sedalia, MO with graveside following at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lee's Summit, MO. Donations made to your local hospice center. Arrangements Davis-Miller Funeral Home, Lincoln, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020