Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ
190 S. Locust Grove Rd
Meridian, MO
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ
190 S. Locust Grove Rd
Meridian, MO
Loma Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Loma Dee , 80, of Meridian passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15 at Church of Jesus Christ located at 190 S. Locust Grove Rd in Meridian with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial in the Basin Cemetery in Oakley, Idaho. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 To read the obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019
