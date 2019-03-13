|
|
Anderson, Loma Dee , 80, of Meridian passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15 at Church of Jesus Christ located at 190 S. Locust Grove Rd in Meridian with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial in the Basin Cemetery in Oakley, Idaho. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 To read the obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019