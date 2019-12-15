|
Lon E. Malott Jr. 3-14-36 to 12-9-19 After a valiant battle with multiple illnesses, Lon E Malott, Jr left this life peacefully to be with his son, Mike, his parents and siblings and many friends. He was a graduate of William Chrisman in 1954 and spent most of his life in this area. He worked for Kroger, Dolly Madison and Yellow Freight. He also coached youth basketball in Independence and Liberty for many years. Lon was very recognizable for his clothing from NWMSU. Lon was beloved because of his kindness, sense of humor, love for animals and sports and above all, his love for his family and friends. He leaves behind his grateful and loving family, including his wife of 61 years, Janice; his loyal and loving daughter and son-in-love, Beth and Robert Paul; his grandson/buddy, Jeffrey Paul (Clair); his granddaughter, Dr. Katherine Paul; brother-in-law, Mike Walters (Liz); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Lon asked that there be no funeral at this time, but a celebration of life will be held on his birthday, March 14 from 2-4 at John Knox Village. Please remember him in your own way.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019