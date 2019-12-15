Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John Knox Village
Resources
More Obituaries for Lon Malott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lon E. Malott Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lon E. Malott Jr. Obituary
Lon E. Malott Jr. 3-14-36 to 12-9-19 After a valiant battle with multiple illnesses, Lon E Malott, Jr left this life peacefully to be with his son, Mike, his parents and siblings and many friends. He was a graduate of William Chrisman in 1954 and spent most of his life in this area. He worked for Kroger, Dolly Madison and Yellow Freight. He also coached youth basketball in Independence and Liberty for many years. Lon was very recognizable for his clothing from NWMSU. Lon was beloved because of his kindness, sense of humor, love for animals and sports and above all, his love for his family and friends. He leaves behind his grateful and loving family, including his wife of 61 years, Janice; his loyal and loving daughter and son-in-love, Beth and Robert Paul; his grandson/buddy, Jeffrey Paul (Clair); his granddaughter, Dr. Katherine Paul; brother-in-law, Mike Walters (Liz); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Lon asked that there be no funeral at this time, but a celebration of life will be held on his birthday, March 14 from 2-4 at John Knox Village. Please remember him in your own way.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -