Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
2905 SW Muir Dr
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
Lonnie R Summers Lonnie R Summers, age 88. Departed from us peacefully on Wednesday July 31st. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years , Barbara Summers. Their two sons and spouses. Scott & Caryl Summers of Lees Summit MO, Mark & Liz Summers of Harrisonville MO and Grandchildren. Lonnie was a veteran of the Marine Corps. Lonnie's wishes were for a cremation. A " Celebration of Life" will follow on October 26th from 2-5 at 2905 SW Muir Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
