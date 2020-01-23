|
|
Lora (Hatfield) Dudley Lora Lee (Hatfield) Dudley, age 64, from Springfield was raised in Platte County and Graduated from Platte County High School. Lora suffered from kidney disease and liver failure for years, she is now at peace and no longer in pain. She passed away January 8th knowing she was very loved. Lora was a 7th Day Adventist but couldn't make it to church as often as she wanted to due to health. She was a HUGE Kansas City Chiefs fan. Loved her family, especially her grandbabies, very deeply. Lora is survived by Husband, Dean Dudley of Springfield; Son, Chris Peterson and Spouse, Denise Chintella of Aurora with children Kira, Jaina, Aliyah, Gianna and Micah; Stepson, John Dudley of Springfield; Stepdaughter, Heather Wilkerson and Husband, Keith Wilkerson of Marshfield with Elizabeth and Erik; Stepdaughter, Ella Parrie and Husband, Chase Parrie of Evans, GA with Aria, Madilynn, and Jacob; as well as many friends, extended family and fellow Co Workers of FedEx Trade Networks in Springfield MO. There will be a service in her memory on January 26th at 11a.m. at Oak Grove Heights SDA Church, 2007 MO-125, Rogersville, MO 65742.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020