Loraine Wanita Thate Loraine W. Thate, 89, Overland Park, KS, passed away April 9, 2020. A private interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Loraine's life will be held at a future date when circumstances allow. Loraine and her twin sister, LaRee, were born on October 24, 1930, in Kansas City, MO to Alvina and Albert Wutke (Meinert). She was preceded in death by Elmer Thate, her husband of 64 years, as well her son, Douglas Thate and four siblings. Loraine was a faithful member of Calvary Lutheran Church for over 70 years and was involved in choir and numerous volunteer activities at the church and Calvary School. Her faithful attendance and enthusiastic participation will be missed. She was employed in administration at Baptist Medical Center for over 35 years and had continued friendships from that time. In recent years, she had embraced a move to an independent living community, developing special friendships and enjoying choir, card games, theater, and symphony events. Family gatherings were very important. Celebrating holidays together and attending grandchildren's weddings and great grandchildren's baptisms and birthdays provided great joy. Her love and commitment to her family will provide cherished memories Survived by her children Sharon McCray (Dr. Steve), Pene Havens (Greg), Jeff Thate (Linda); ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren, her brother Dr. Eugene Wutke, and in-laws Ted and Dorothy (Thate) Hanske and Priscilla Thate.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020