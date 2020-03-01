Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren B. Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loren B. Wells Obituary
Loren B. Wells Loren Burke Wells, born January 26, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, passed peacefully in his sleep February 24, 2020, at Eldon Nursing and Rehab in Eldon, Missouri, where he had been a resident for a number of years following a series of traumatic brain injuries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patrica Stebbins Wells, and will be laid to rest beside her at Green Lawn Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. One of Loren's greatest gifts was his sense of humor and his choice to maintain a positive attitude despite life's circumstances. He is survived by his younger sister, Felice Wells, of Camano Island, Washington, who will miss his cheerfulness and gratitude for the gift of life. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -