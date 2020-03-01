|
Loren B. Wells Loren Burke Wells, born January 26, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, passed peacefully in his sleep February 24, 2020, at Eldon Nursing and Rehab in Eldon, Missouri, where he had been a resident for a number of years following a series of traumatic brain injuries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patrica Stebbins Wells, and will be laid to rest beside her at Green Lawn Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. One of Loren's greatest gifts was his sense of humor and his choice to maintain a positive attitude despite life's circumstances. He is survived by his younger sister, Felice Wells, of Camano Island, Washington, who will miss his cheerfulness and gratitude for the gift of life. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020