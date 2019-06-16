Loren Guy Prange Loren G. Prange, 83, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Friday, June 7. He was born May 18, 1936 in Mankato, MN to Arnold Paul (Red) and Beryl Mildred (Hendricks) Prange. He attended Lake Crystal High School and held a Bachelors degree of Science from Union College in Lincoln, NE. He married Jo Ann K. Bryant on October 20, 1962. In his earlier years, Loren was involved in Cub and Boy Scouts as a leader, as well as taught Sunday school and coached baseball. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and Rotary Club. He started in sales at RL Polk and Co in 1959, then in 1971, he, JoAnn and son, Jim moved to Kansas. In 1989 they were transferred to Detroit, Michigan where he eventually retired as Divisional President at age 58. In retirement, he moved back to Kansas City where he took a part time job in sales at Vernon Co until 2014. He had a life long love of forestry, which led to him starting his own tree farm in Tenstrike, MN, that he proudly named Sandy Lake Tree Farm. There he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting and telling a good story around the fire. He loved seeing his grandkids, whether it was at their sporting event, graduation or religious celebrations. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Beryl Prange as well as JoAnn's parents, William Howard and Helen Marie (Witt) Bryant. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jo Ann, his son James W. Prange and wife Maureen of Overland Park and his grandchildren Margaret (Maggie), Shamus, Patrick and Ian Prange, all of Overland Park, KS. His sister, Sandy Blackley of St. Paul, MN; twin brothers Terry (Sandy) of New Ulm, MN; and Ted and (Pat) of Mankato, MN; sister, Phyllis (Lloyd) Piepho of Savage, MN; sister Trip (Andy) Riutcel of Des Moines, IA; sister-in-law, Betty Wells of Detroit Lakes, MN; and brother-in-law, Larry(Cassie) Bryant of Esterville, IA. In addition to several cousins, nieces and nephews. A visitation and celebration of Loren's life will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, 11800 W. 151st Street, Olathe, Kansas on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Advent Lutheran Church or Kansas City Hospice House.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary