Loretta A. Warczakoski Loretta A. Warczakoski, 91, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Kansas City, KS. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Loretta was born September 29, 1928, in Pierce City, MO to Joseph and Clara Golubski. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Peter. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward A. Warczakoski, her parents and seven siblings Cecilia, Eldin, Irene, Jim, Joanna, Joe, and Lawrence. Survivors include 7 children Joe, Michael, Sharon, Peggy, Kathy, Ed, Charles, sister Margie, 15 grandchildren and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020
