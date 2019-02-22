Loretta Catherine Crowder Sullivan Loretta Crowder Sullivan, age 93, died at her home on February 19, 2019 in Lenexa, Kansas surrounded by her loving children and their spouses. She was born on June, 18, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri to Gustave (August) Otto and Esther Josephine Kramer. She was married August 31st 1946 to her first husband and father of her children, until he passed. She was later married to Bernard Sullivan until he passed. During her early working career, she was a keypunch operator for IBM. Loretta was quite the entrepreneur and began a small business in the backyard of her home selling lawn mowers. As it was, one thing led to another and along with her husband Max, they grew the business from lawnmowers, to chainsaws, to boats and motors. Bruce Marine was established. The business grew to one of the most successful marine businesses and was ranked as one of the top marine establishments in the nation. They were in business for 52 years. Her work ethic was surpassed by none. In her early years, she enjoyed ice skating and playing baseball. Loretta was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was on the board of directors for Citizen's Jackson County Bank and Villa of Saint Francis. She was a member of the American Woman's Business Association and the American Legion Post 153, Olathe, Kansas. Loretta was a volunteer for a number of years at St. Joseph Hospital and Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Her hobbies and interests included spending time with her family, gardening, bird watching, bingo, the casino, traveling, watching the Kansas City Royals and College basketball. Those that knew her well, could boast of her love for life and family, her tenacity and her never-give-up spirit. She was a strong independent woman. Her faith was very important to her and the foundation of her life. Loretta is survived by her four children; daughter, Barbara Campbell (Doug) of Olathe, Kansas; son, Bruce Crowder (Peggy) of Leawood, Kansas; Son, Tom Crowder (Abbie) of Lenexa, Kansas; daughter, Patricia Yaktine (Darrel) of Olathe, Kansas and their respective families including 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Gustave (August) Otto and Esther Josephine Kramer; husbands Max C. Crowder and Bernard Sullivan; 3 sisters, 2 brothers; and 2 great-grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by her family, friends and all who knew her. Prayers of the Rosary will be offered at 2:00pm, Sunday, February 24 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, followed by visitation from 2:30-5:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am, Monday, February 25 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, KS. Burial will follow at 1:00pm at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial donations may be given to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City. To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelolathe.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary