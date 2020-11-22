Loretta Dumovich Riss
November 1, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Loretta Dumovich Riss of Kansas City, MO, passed away November 1, 2020, at the University of Kansas Hospital. She was 90.
Loretta was born September 28, 1930, on Strawberry Hill in Kansas City, Kansas, the youngest of ten children born to Franca "Frances" (Horvat) and Mijo "Michael" Dumovich. Loretta was married to the late Robert Bailey "Bob" Riss. She graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic School and Bishop Ward High School. She then joined Riss & Company, where she moved through the ranks and over time earned the ability to assume many roles with affiliated companies throughout her career, including: Corporation Secretary and Director of Riss International Corporation; Corporation Secretary and Director of Riss Intermodal Corporation; Corporation Secretary and Director of World Leasing Corporation; Vice-President and Director of Republic Industries; Corporation Secretary and Director of Commercial Equipment Company Inc.; Vice President and Corporation Secretary of Commonwealth General Insurance Company; Vice President and Corporation Secretary of Heart of America Fire & Casualty Company; Director of Grandview Bank; President and Director of Columbia Properties, Inc.
In her role as President of Columbia Properties, Loretta bought, sold and leased trucking terminals and office buildings all over the country. She was a founding member of Terminal Properties Exchange, a member of the Kansas City Real Estate Board, and a member of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Kansas City.
Loretta loved Kansas City. She and Bob were members of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where Loretta was an active volunteer. Loretta lived in San Francisco Tower in Crown Center for 45 years serving on the Board and as President of that condominium association. Loretta was a loyal customer of many Kansas City restaurants, enjoying her weekly outings with family and friends. Each one had her famous martini ready upon arrival.
She was also a steadfast fan of her sports teams, never missing a KU basketball game and avidly watching the Royals and Chiefs. She was delighted to participate in their winning parades as champions from her patio at home with family.
Loretta's family was very important to her. Loretta's mother lived with her until her mother passed away, and Loretta was close to all of her brothers and sisters. Loretta, and later Bob and Loretta, hosted a family party on Christmas night each year.
Loretta liked to travel, frequently taking nieces and nephews with her on her trips. After they married, Bob and Loretta traveled the world, often taking grandchildren and great nieces and nephews with them. She loved her home in Colorado Springs and her trips with Bob each fall to Vermont.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her sisters, Ann Martinac, Mary Hoytal, Margaret Standish, Rose Koska, Helen Dalton, Catherine Wilkins, and Bernice Bukovac, and her brothers, Michael Dumovich and George Dumovich. She is survived by her stepson, Edward S. Riss and wife, Jan, of Mission Hills, KS; three step-daughters, Leslie Riss Raemdonck and husband, Dirk, Breckenridge, CO; Laura Riss Stanford and husband, Tad, Los Gatos, CA; and Julie Riss Jurden and husband, Len, Prairie Village, KS; and her ten step-grandchildren and 14 step-great grandchildren who adored her. Regardless of age, they loved hearing her tales of being a Rockette and the Princess of Croatia. Always a thoughtful and generous aunt, Loretta is also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, all of whom hold her dearly in their hearts with special memories of their times with her.
Due to COVID-19 Guidelines, the Mass of Christian Burial and interment have been postponed indefinitely. Donations in honor of Loretta may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, www.oloskc.org
or to benefit Neuroscience Nursing Care at The University of Kansas Health System, with donations made payable to The University of Kansas Health System and mailed to Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205 or visit: https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/donate
Arrangements: Skradski Funeral Home, Kansas City, KS (913) 371-1404 (www.skradskifh-kc.com
).