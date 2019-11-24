|
|
Loretta E. Elliott Loretta E. Elliott, 98, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the John Knox Village Care Center. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 26 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee's Summit. The visitation will be at 9:30am, followed by funeral mass at 10:30am. Her burial will be immediately following at Mount Olivet in Kansas City. She wished that memorial contributions be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or Lee's Summit Social Services. Loretta was born June 16, 1921, in Parker, Kansas, to Charles Oswald and Emma Kreipe. She had one brother, Leonard Oswald, who passed away in 2010. Loretta married Rex Elliott who passed away in 1971. They lived most of their married years in Lee's Summit. Loretta retired in 1983, after 35 years as the Office Manager at the Operating Engineers Local 6 in Kansas City. During her retirement, she was an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals. She was a season ticket holder for over 10 years and enjoyed traveling to Arizona for their spring training. Loretta's other passion was her faith and Our Lady of the Presentation. She volunteered in many different roles at church, made thousands of baked goods, loved the ladies of St. Joseph Guild and gave countless hours to assist in any way she was able. Loretta was admired immensely for her strength and independence and will be missed terribly by those who thought of her as family. She was a very wonderful friend. Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019