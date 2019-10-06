|
Loretta Kay Nichols Loretta Kay Nichols; Kansas City native, business woman, wife, and mother, succumbed to cancer on September 29th, 2019 at the age of 60. She passed away peacefully in her own bed with her mother Barbara Orr, husband Jay, and beloved dog Dixie by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 4th, 2020 at Unity Temple on the Country Club Plaza. The family has designated Planned Parenthood of Kansas City for memorial contributions in her name. Loretta was born on April 5th, 1959. She graduated from Southwest High School, and immediately began her long and rewarding career in the printing industry as a typesetter. At age 24, she started her own business L&J Graphic Arts, which grew to become one of the most successful independent Graphic Arts companies in the KC metro area. Her drive and commitment to succeed in a largely masculine field was well known and respected among her colleagues. This culminated with her selection as the first female president of the Printing Industry's Association, Mid--America chapter. In '99, she orchestrated a fruitful merger with Sharp Graphics to form LJS Graphics. She met her life partner J.C. Nichols III in 1985 through a mutual friend. She and Jay were married in 1986 at the Country Club Congregational Church. Two children followed, Jasen in '91 and Logan in '94. Loretta and her family lived an active lifestyle full of travel and adventure. For years she played coed softball and she loved to ski with her sons, husband and extended family. In 03' she sold her company and later moved to Incline Village, Nevada with Jay to enjoy the beautiful Tahoe basin. She will be remembered as a loving friend and neighbor, always prepared to lend a hand in times of adversity. Loretta was preceded in death by her father and her sister Louise DuPont. She is survived by her mother Barbara, her brothers Dwayne and E.W., husband Jay, and their sons Logan, Jasen, Ben, and Peter.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019