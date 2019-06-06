Loretta Lynn (Richmond) Ammon Loretta Ammon (Richmond), age 54, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home in Carefree, Arizona. She was born December 1, 1964 in Kansas City, MO to Bill and Rosalee Richmond in a big family surrounded by love. Loretta graduated from St. Theresa's Academy in 1983, going on to raise three beautiful children. She will be remembered as a strong, kind hearted individual who brought smiles and laughter to all. Loretta was engaged to Fred Ey. Loretta is survived by her children, Whitney, Taylor (Chris) and Max (Rachel); her grandchildren, Tyler and Nick; her parents, Bill and Rosalee Richmond; her fiancé, Fred Ey; her sisters, Debbie (DJ), Carolyn, Janette and Mary (Matt); her brother, Bill; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Services will be at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St. in Leawood, KS, on Friday, June 14 at 11:30 AM. Visitation and reception to follow in the Parish Hall. There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your consideration in donating to the American Hearing and Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to treating disorders of the inner ear, including Meniere's Disease, at https://www.american-hearing.org/donate/.

