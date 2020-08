Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Loretta's life story with friends and family

Share Loretta's life story with friends and family

Loretta May Tritle 83, of Independence, MO, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Memorial Service, 2pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, Calvary Sounds Church-Independence. Arr-Reflections 816-561-0101



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store