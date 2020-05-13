Loretta McNees Loretta (Hogan) McNees, 73 of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on April 8, 2020. Born in Kansas City, KS on September 28, 1946 to Guy and Nellie Hogan, Loretta graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1965. She grew up attending Twin City Church of Christ where she met and later married the love of her life, Ronald A. McNees on April 5, 1969. Ron and Loretta shared a life of devotion to one another and were blessed to celebrate 51 happy years together on April 5, 2020. Loretta treasured her life as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved traveling with her family, especially the many summer vacations to Estes Park, Colorado. Her ever-present smile, contagious laugh and genuine kindness were evidence of a heart grateful for its many gifts. Always one to listen, offer a kind word, a gentle hug or a helping hand; Loretta made sure you knew that you were loved unconditionally. Loretta is survived by her husband Ron McNees, two daughters Jennifer McNees and Kimberly Birdnow along with her husband Jamie, and four grandchildren; Jordan Yeater, Alexandra, Jameson and Isabella Birdnow. She was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Nellie Hogan and her sister Norma Shipley. She will be very much missed, often remembered and forever cherished.



