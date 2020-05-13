Loretta McNees
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta McNees Loretta (Hogan) McNees, 73 of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on April 8, 2020. Born in Kansas City, KS on September 28, 1946 to Guy and Nellie Hogan, Loretta graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1965. She grew up attending Twin City Church of Christ where she met and later married the love of her life, Ronald A. McNees on April 5, 1969. Ron and Loretta shared a life of devotion to one another and were blessed to celebrate 51 happy years together on April 5, 2020. Loretta treasured her life as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved traveling with her family, especially the many summer vacations to Estes Park, Colorado. Her ever-present smile, contagious laugh and genuine kindness were evidence of a heart grateful for its many gifts. Always one to listen, offer a kind word, a gentle hug or a helping hand; Loretta made sure you knew that you were loved unconditionally. Loretta is survived by her husband Ron McNees, two daughters Jennifer McNees and Kimberly Birdnow along with her husband Jamie, and four grandchildren; Jordan Yeater, Alexandra, Jameson and Isabella Birdnow. She was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Nellie Hogan and her sister Norma Shipley. She will be very much missed, often remembered and forever cherished.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved