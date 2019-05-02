Loretta Theresa Macaluso Theresa Macaluso, 85, Lenexa, KS passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Advent Health System, Shawnee Mission, KS. Theresa was born April 15, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Walter and Mary Shields, and graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in 1952. She was a dedicated and cherished mother of five; elegant, giving, and exemplified what it meant to be a true Catholic. She was a living example of virtue and faith to her entire family, who overcame many adversities throughout her life by what her children mused to be a "direct line to God" through prayer and daily devotion to the rosary. She had great love for her family and friends. Her grandchildren remember many fun times with Grandma Mac, who sought her company for problems they encountered, as they knew she would listen unconditionally, provide feedback, and always made them feel loved. We lost our living angel on earth that prayed constantly for all of our needs. We will miss her wit, wisdom, and her spectacular Italian cooking. She was sharp and spirited until the very end, and expected things to be done the way she saw fit. She was a pillar of hope and commitment, and her legacy shall be the living beacon of hope she emulated through her faith in God, which above all else, was a daily reminder to all of us that with God, nothing is impossible. She will remain forever and beyond in our hearts. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Anthony Macaluso, daughter, Susan Jo Rushing, grandson, Steven M Dice, four sisters and one brother. She is survived by her child-ren, Nicholas J. Macaluso, Shawnee, KS, Dianne M. (Dell) Darrah, Shawnee, KS, James J. Macaluso, Parkville, MO, and Catherine A. (Todd) Macaluso, Laguna Beach, CA; thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and her best friend and companion, her little dog Sadie. Visitation will be 11-12:00 p.m., Friday, May 3 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass and Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m.; burial in the Resurrection Cemetery. (arr. Amos Family-Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566.)



