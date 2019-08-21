|
|
Lori Susan Thompson Lori Susan Thompson, age 60, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Lee's Summit, Friday, August 23. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm and the memorial service will begin at 7:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lee's Summit or the . Lori was born December 13, 1958 in Harrisonville, MO. She was married to her best friend, Gregg Thompson, for over 43 years. Since Gregg and Lori's very first date, they became inseparable. They loved to have fun and laugh together. Lori took great pride in her kid's and grandkid's accomplishments. Attending her kid's and grandkid's activities brought her great joy. She was always an enthusiastic spectator. She loved them all dearly and everyone knew it. Lori dedicated her life to educating and caring for children. She was a preschool teacher for over 33 years, she taught in the church children's ministries programs, cared for nieces, nephews, and friend's children, and she cared for and adored her eight grandkids. Her favorite place to visit was the lake. She loved boating, floating, time with family, bonfires and eating s'mores (she could out s'more anyone!). She loved traveling, particularly anywhere with a beach. She also enjoyed the family's annual ski trips to Colorado. Lori always worried more about others than herself. Her kindness had a tremendous impact on many lives. All who knew her were blessed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Loretta Cortner and her younger brother, David Cortner. She is survived by her husband, Gregg Thompson; her two children, Keith Thompson (Tammy) and Melissa Naatz (John); eight grandkids, Mia, Brynn, Colton, Kate, Sophia, Jayden, Tyler, and Bryce; and two older brothers, Danny Cortner (Wanda) and Mike Cortner (Dody). Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019