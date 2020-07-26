1/
Lorinda Anne Colantuono
Lorinda Anne Colantuono Lorinda Anne Colantuono, 77, Minneapolis, died peacefully on July 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, KS after a courageous struggle with ALS. She is survived by her son, Joseph Woehl IV; grandsons, Joseph Woehl V and Jacob Curtis Woehl; two brothers, Curtis Ferry of St. Augustine, FL; and Mike Ferry of Paris, France. Due to Covid19, a private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Contributions may be made via alsfoundation.org. www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home - Minneapolis
405 Argyle
Minneapolis, KS 67467
(785) 392-2131
