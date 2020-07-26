Lorinda Anne Colantuono Lorinda Anne Colantuono, 77, Minneapolis, died peacefully on July 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, KS after a courageous struggle with ALS. She is survived by her son, Joseph Woehl IV; grandsons, Joseph Woehl V and Jacob Curtis Woehl; two brothers, Curtis Ferry of St. Augustine, FL; and Mike Ferry of Paris, France. Due to Covid19, a private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Contributions may be made via alsfoundation.org
