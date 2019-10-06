Home

Lorna Marie (Griffin) Johnson

Lorna Marie (Griffin) Johnson Obituary
Lorna Marie (Griffin) Johnson Lorna Johnson (Griffin) went to be with the Heavenly Father on her 65th birthday, August 31, 2019 while surrounded by her beloved family. Lorna was a nursing assistant at Research Medical Center for 38 years prior to medical retirement in 2018. She loved to work and rarely took a day off. Lorna was a proud mother to her only child, Joel Elton Griffin, and proud grandmother of five Desean, Lexus, Kevon, Taylor and Bryce and a great grandmother to Kimoni Griffin She was second mom and auntie to many who adored her. Lorna leaves behind her partner Ronnie Haynes and many adoring family members. A celebration of Lorna's life will be held on October 12, 2019 from 12:30 to 3pm at The View Community Center, 13500 Byars Road, Grandview, MO 64030.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019
