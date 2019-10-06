|
Lorna Marie (Griffin) Johnson Lorna Johnson (Griffin) went to be with the Heavenly Father on her 65th birthday, August 31, 2019 while surrounded by her beloved family. Lorna was a nursing assistant at Research Medical Center for 38 years prior to medical retirement in 2018. She loved to work and rarely took a day off. Lorna was a proud mother to her only child, Joel Elton Griffin, and proud grandmother of five Desean, Lexus, Kevon, Taylor and Bryce and a great grandmother to Kimoni Griffin She was second mom and auntie to many who adored her. Lorna leaves behind her partner Ronnie Haynes and many adoring family members. A celebration of Lorna's life will be held on October 12, 2019 from 12:30 to 3pm at The View Community Center, 13500 Byars Road, Grandview, MO 64030.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019