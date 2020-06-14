Lorraine Miller
Lorraine A. Miller Lorraine A. Miller (Gigi), 79, of Excelsior Springs, MO passed away on June 6, 2020. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Excelsior Springs for over 50 years. Lorraine was active in Bridge, Spacia, Welcome Wagon and PEO. She loved gardening, travel, spending time with her 4 children, 10 grand children and 7 great grandchildren. Lorraine worked at Avsco in Excelsior Springs in the 70s and 80s. She worked for Missouri Gas Energy in the 80s until her retirement in 2004. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Excelsior Springs at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
