Lorraine Modrcin Lorraine Modrcin, 89, of Overland Park, KS and formerly of Strawberry Hill in Kansas City, KS entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 9. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Ave., Leawood on Saturday August 17 at 12:00 PM. Visitation from 10:30-12:00 prior to the Mass. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Sister Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th Street, Kansas City, KS. Lorraine was born and raised on Strawberry Hill in KCK. She was employed by the Sunflower Council of Camp Fire Girls for many years. She was an active volunteer at her church and in the community with a lifetime devotion to the Rosary and Our Blessed Mother. Her great joy and honor was leading pilgrimages to "Our Lady of Snows" in Belleville, IL. She is survived by her son Steve, daughter-in-law Sandy and grandson Nick, with whom she shared a special loving bond. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Ivan "Red" Modrcin, daughters Barbara Ann and Diane, and her beloved sister Loretta Glanville. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019