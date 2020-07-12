Lorraine Owens Lorraine Lucille Plummer Hopkins Owens was born September 19, 1927 to Jack M. Plummer and Lucille Lillian Newman. She was later adopted in 1944 by Bernard Phillip Hopkins. She attended the University of Houston, and later graduated from Ottawa University with a degree in Psychology. Lorraine marred George E. Owens February 05, 1947 in Pasadena Texas. She had four children, Janet Lucille, George E. Jr., David Malcolm and Lynn Lorraine. Lorraine lived a full and long life. She accomplished her dreams and touched the lives of every person she knew. She was a leading force in the field of Graphoanalysis, as well as a member of the IGAS from 1967 until her passing. She won Graphoanalyst of the year in 2002 and published five books on the subject. Her career also included lecturing in over 100 chapters around the World. She was President of Kaleidoscope Industries Ink. She was also a resource for the Young President Organization, as well as being listed in Who's Who in American Women. She was active in the Girl Scouts for ten years as a Troup Leader and Organizer. Lorraine taught Sunday School at Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence, MO, and All Saints in KCMO for 15 years. She also taught God and Country classes at All Saints. Lorraine prided herself on genealogy and spent 50 years studying her family's origins. A proud 7th generation Texan, she was a descendant of the Old Three Hundred. She loved helping people live better, healthier lives. She taught Yoga for 30 years and worked to rehabilitate prisoners through Graphoanalysis. She enjoyed dancing, teaching, playing and teaching Bridge, traveling, writing, lecturing, and attending Unity since 1972. She also served as an honorary coach for NIA Tennis Tournament for 35 years. She was a mother, grandmother, teacher, confidante, and hero. She profoundly impacted the lives of so many people. Lorraine is survived by her children Janet Owens, Olympia, WA, David Owens, Leawood, KS, and Lynn Owens, Kansas City, MO. Her grandchildren, Janeen Milliken, Monica Fliehman, David Charles Owens, Matthew Owens, Michael Owens, and James Owens. Her great-grandchildren Eli Fliehman and Amber Milliken.



