Lorraine Saidy On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Lorraine Saidy passed away at the age of 90. Lorraine was born May 15, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to Mike and Mary (Mohanna) Saidy. Lorraine was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was especially devoted to her parents who had a rich Lebanese immigrant history and her two siblings, George and Minnie. Lorraine spent most of her career employed by Kessinger Hunter Commercial Real Estate where she professionally and loyally carried out her secretarial duties until her retirement after the age of 70. Lorraine had a no-nonsense approach to life, a quick wit and spirited personality. She loved to be entertained by her favorite shows on the Food Network and marveled at the culinary skills but also never passed up the opportunity to join a friend or family member at her favorite McDonalds restaurant. Lorraine loved her home, her flowers, a lively debate about current events and her family. Lorraine was preceded in death by her father, Mike, her mother Mary, her brother George Saidy and her sister Minnie Hazell. She is survived by several loving nieces, great nieces, a nephew and dear friends. Graveside services will be held at Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery at 10a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Kansas City or your charity of preference. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements: McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200

Published in Kansas City Star on July 4, 2019