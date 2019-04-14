Lorraine West Valentine Lorraine was born in Kansas City, Kansas on Halloween in 1920, but there was nothing scary about her unless you were a son who misbehaved. Her parents descended from the West and Ismert families in Kansas City, Kansas. She spent most of her life in Kansas City, Missouri, retiring to Colorado Springs and Palm Springs before returning to Kansas City in 2012. She then lived at Claridge Court in Prairie Village for seven years until her death on March 6, 2019. In the parlance of the times, Lorraine was a stunner - tall, elegant, and charismatic. She had piercing blue eyes always on the lookout for a dance, a cocktail, a movie, a bridge game, or even a good football game on TV. She was adept at sprinkling humorous and snarky comments around, her beloved Herb a frequent collaborator and target alike. She met Herb Valentine in 1941 and they married the following year. They would remain together for the next 65 years until Herb's passing. In 1943, their first son, Spence, (who passed away in 2018) was born while Herb was with the Army Air Corps in Europe. When Herb came home after WW2, they had another son, John. In 1947, Herb co-founded Valentine-Radford, a successful advertising agency in Kansas City for many decades. Lorraine is survived by her son, John Valentine (Sandie); four grandchildren, Christina Hogan (Sean), West Valentine (Nancy), Spencer Valentine and Stephen Valentine, and four great-grandchildren, Caroline Hogan, Henry Hogan, Avery Valentine and Lucy Valentine. We are so grateful for the loving care mother received over the last six years from Donna Bateman, Melissa Bateman, Nedra Griffith, Peggie Fey, Julie Rinard, Glenna Barnes, Gloria Ivory, and Lori Hart. She now is now reunited with Herb, no doubt in the old Palmilla Hacienda in Cabo, teasing him about his bird watching adventures while she sips a vodka martini in a chaise lounger. As Herb used to sing to you She's got a pair of eyes That are brighter than the summer sky When you see them, you'll realize Why I love my sweet Lorraine - "Sweet Lorraine" by Nat King Cole



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019