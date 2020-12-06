1/1
September 13, 1931 - November 30, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Louanne Drone, longtime Overland Park resident, passed away peacefully on November 30th, 2020, with her husband, Wally, by her side. Louanne was born in Millstadt, Illinois and was married to Wally in Belleville, Illinois. They were married over 61 years, and Louanne is survived by Wally, their 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
As a young woman, Louanne worked for Metropolitan Life until she and Wally moved to Overland Park as newlyweds. Upon the birth of their first child she became a full-time homemaker. She later rejoined the workforce and was employed with Johnson County Park and Recreation for 20 years.
Louanne was an intelligent woman of strong faith. She was always up to date on current events and had many interests, some of which included cooking and world-wide travel. She was an avid reader and excelled at crossword puzzles and nearly every form of trivia, the latter of which earned her the nickname "The Trivial Pursuit Queen".
Louanne exemplified and insisted upon a strong work ethic, honesty, and personal accountability. In short, she was a remarkable and well-loved wife, mother and role model.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Cristo Rey KC High School. Please send donations in honor of Louanne Drone to: Cristo Rey KC High School, 211 West Linwood Blvd, KC, MO 64111.
A funeral mass will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overland Park, Kansas.



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
