Louie "Bob" Robert Romi Jr. Louie "Bob" Robert Romi Jr., 81, of Pleasant Hill, MO lost his life to Dementia on Friday May 15th, 2020. Bob was born December 11th, 1938 to Louie and Bertha Romi. Bob served in both the U.S. Army and Navy. After 20 years of service, he retired in November of 1977, while stationed on the U.S.S. Coral Sea. He then went on to work for Calmar Corporation in Lee's Summit, MO, where he retired in 2000, after 20 years of employment. Bob loved golfing, fishing and hunting. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, his sister-in-law and his son-in-law. He is survived by wife Martha of 57 years, their son Douglas (Angel) Romi and 3 stepchildren; Paula (Willie) Williams, Cathy Hulbert and Mark (Susan) Thomas, 7 grandchildren; Lance (Kelli) Hulbert, John (Jessica) Biggs, Francie Biggs, Travis (Colyn) Hulbert, Brooke Romi, Brittany Thomas and Seth Romi, 5 great grandchildren; Cameron, Kaiya, Brexton, Kevin and Callie, his sister Betty (Bob) and 5 brothers; Fritz (Dinah), Lester (Maxine), Stanley (Wanda), Kenneth (Judy) and Harold (Anna Marie) and many nieces and nephews. All funeral service arrangements and information can be found at www.mtmoriah.net. Under "Recent Obituaries" near the bottom of the page, click on Bob's name, which will direct you to his personal page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter; 3001 Knox St. #200 Dallas, TX 75205.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.