Louis Anthony Strasser Louis Anthony Strasser (Lou), 86 of Olathe, Kansas passed away on the evening of Monday March 23, 2020. Lou was born December 30, 1934 to Harold A. Strasser and Sophia M. (Ciston) Strasser. Lou graduated from Shawnee Mission High School. He served a short stint in the U.S. Army before coming home to Kansas City to become a well-known name in the hardware industry. He worked alongside his father for 50 years at the family store, Strasser True Value Hardware, that has lasted over a miraculous 100 years. Lou is survived by his daughters Lorraine M. Bal, Lisa M. Roehrl and Martina L. Kenney. His grandchildren Jason A. Bal, Britni L. Bal, Matthew R. Kenney, Sara E. Roehrl, and Brooke L. Bast. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly E. Thompson. He is preceded in death by his father Harold A. Strasser, his mother Sophia M. Strasser and his beloved wife Barbara B. (Dean) Strasser. He will be loved and missed dearly every day. A small grave side service will be held on July 1st at 11 am, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 6100 Quivira Rd, Shawnee KS. Family and Friends are welcome. Due to the Covid issue we request everyone use safe social distancing



