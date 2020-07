Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis "Lou" Arnold Whitten 85, passed away July 15, 2020. Graveside services with Military Honors: July 22, 11 a.m., at Eudora Kansas Cemetery, 2223 North 1400 Road, Eudora, KS. Please social distance and wear a mask.



