Louis D. Marak Lou was born April 12, 1930 on a farm near Meeker, OK to Joseph and Mary (Petricek) Marak. Lou attended The University of Oklahoma briefly before being drafted into the Korean War. He used the GI Bill to attend The Kansas City Art Institute receiving an BFA in illustration. Lou freelanced for Hallmark Cards for the Contemporary Department for over 35 years. He and his wife Philomene were instrumental in the founding of The Kansas City Artists Coalition in 1974. Lou's creativity and drawing ability was beyond reproach, his wit and wisdom was beloved by all who knew him. Lou had a long and successful career as a painter, teacher, illustrator and cartoonist. He is survived by his wife Philomene Bennett; children, David Marak and wife Lynn, Sharon Musich, John Marak, Elizabeth Anderson and Paul Marak, Brendy Bauman, Bart Bennett and wife Sue, Ben and wife Sunny, and Katherine Price and husband Paul; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Louis was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jean Marie Marak, son Brad Bennett; three brothers and a sister.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
