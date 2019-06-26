Kansas City Star Obituaries
Louis Eugene Spaunhorst Obituary
Louis Eugene Spaunhorst Louis Eugene Spaunhorst, 87, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM Thursday June 27th at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS 66215. Private family burial. The family requests no flowers, memorials to the . Louis was born November 6, 1931, in McAlester, OK. He served his country in the United States Marines. Louis retired as Vice President at Bank Four. He played competitive tennis until his early 80s. He loved to dance and enjoyed musicals. Louis loved camping with his family and singing marine songs on the way. He attended Lenexa Baptist Church. Louis is survived by 4 children: Kay (John) Modi, Tracey (Bob) Nash, Clark, (Anna) Spaunhorst, Deanne (Tom) Townsend, 5 grandchildren: Ashley Hardwick, Brittany Branch, Wayne Morris, Jr., Bill Modi, Jessie Modi and 3 great grandchildren. www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
