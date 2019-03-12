Louis Francis Kusek Louis Francis Kusek, 97, was born to Polish immigrants in Omaha, Nebraska on June 22, 1921 and departed this earth for a joyous reunion with family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019. Lou resided at his residence in Prairie Village, KS for over 65 years. He graduated from Iowa State with a degree in Civil Engineering and enjoyed watching basketball, football and other sports with his family and friends. Although he was a huge Iowa State fan, he also cheered on KU and K-State for his kids and grandchildren, as well as the Chiefs through thick and thin. Louis was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Victoria and the USS Carteret in the Mediterranean and later in the Pacific theater and Midway Island. He served as a Communications and Navigation Officer as well as a Damage Control Officer and a Public Works Officer. On November 11, 1950 he married Frances Grace Dold who preceded him in death on July 9, 2002. Louis and Frances served and were long-time members of St. Ann's Church in Prairie Village, KS. Lou was also a member of the Serra Club. As a young man, he helped his family run the local watering hole Kusek's Korner in Omaha, Nebraska. After serving his country Lou worked at Phillips Petroleum in Fairfax as Chief Engineer, retiring in the 1980s. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcin "Martin" Kusek and Anna Kotlarz; his brothers and sisters Helen (Bill) Skotz, Jan Kusek, Anne (James) Glica, Mary (Ed) Sempek, Joseph (Irene) Kusek, Valeria Kusek, Stanislaus "Stas" (Alice) Kusek, Cecilia Kusek, Lorraine "Lollie" (Norman) Taylor, and adoptive brother Theodore "Teddy" Koziol.He is survived by his children John Kusek and wife Teri, Gary Kusek and wife Joni, and Susan Kusek; five grandchildren, Jackie Kusek, Davey Kusek and wife Jessy, Kevin Kusek, Greg Kusek, and Stephanie Kusek; great-granddaughter Hailey Kusek and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Louis will be missed and remembered fondly by his many friends and family who truly enjoyed his many colorful stories that brought joy and laughter to all those around him. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those who cared for him during his last days including his caregiver Margaret plus the hospice team. In addition, we wish to extend our gratitude to all his friends who made regular calls or visits, especially Ron and John. We are truly grateful for the care, comfort and kindness you extended to our dad. A rosary will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Prairie Village at 9:15 am Tuesday, March 12, followed by visitation and a funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment follows at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to St. Ann's Church or the Veterans Community Project. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)



