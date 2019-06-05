Louis H. Hansen Louis H. Hansen, 93, of Washington, IL formerly of Lake Tapawingo in Blue Springs, MO, passed away at 2:55 pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care in Washington. He was born Oct. 14, 1925 in Kimballton, IA to Herman and Helena Hansen. He married Etta May Riddle on March 25, 1946 in Des Moines, IA. She preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Phillip. Surviving are two sons, Dennis (Peggy) Hansen of Bethany, MO, Bruce (Judy) Hansen of Fairfax, VA; 10 grandchildren, Francine, Denise, Nicole, Nathan, Nicholas, James, Erik, Cory, Joseph, Robert; 8 great-grandchildren, Evan, Carson, Sophie, Kyle, Sadie, Samuel, Samantha, Lupe; and one brother, Robert Hansen of Colorado Springs, CO. Louis was a US Navy WWII Veteran. He also served in the Coast Guard Reserve from 1964 to 1985, achieving the rank of Master Chief. He was on the Kansas City, MO fire department for 41 years and was Fire Chief for 20 years, retiring in 1988. He served as Secretary/Treasurer to the Jackson County Fire Directors Office. He was a very talented stone mason, concrete finisher, carpenter and excellent Little League Baseball Coach. Louie's kindness reached so many and he had a way of bringing out the best in people. He treated everyone with dignity and respect. He was a true hero and gentleman inspiring many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reflections Memory Care or Transitions Hospice. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. His funeral service will be at 9am Saturday, June 8 at the funeral home, with Pastor Kent Smith officiating. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Louis's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.

