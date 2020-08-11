Louis "Corky"Holloway Louis "Corky" Holloway, 95, passed away on August 6, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11th from 4:30-6:30pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 7:00pm, both at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 S Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055. Entombment will take place Wednesday, August 12th at 10:00am at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum in Raytown. Corky was born on January 9, 1925 in Laredo Missouri, to Loren and Helen Holloway. He graduated from Laredo High School in the class of 1943. He then went on to join the Navy in August of 1943 and proudly served in WWII. Corky married Rita Slattery on June 4, 1949. From this union, five children were born: David, Ann, Marty, Linda and Andy. Corky was a loving husband and father who loved boating at Roach Lake with his family, as well as Lake of the Ozarks. He was an electrician for 38 years and loved staying busy with his hands. He was in active service with the IBEW for 38 years, and for 68 years as a member. He was also a member of the American Legion- Post 21, as well as a proud member of the Moose club for 10 years and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member. Corky had a passion for crossword puzzles and being involved with his church. For over 46 years, he was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Corky absolutely loved dancing with his wife Rita and was an avid bridge player, and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his five children Father David Holloway, Ann (Doug) Hoy, Marty (Mike) Bisacca, Linda (Ken) Hopkins and Andy (Beth) Holloway; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Rita Holloway; sister Mary Owens Williamson; and parents Loren and Helen Holloway. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mark Catholic Church of Independence would be appreciated.