Louis Medina 1922 2019 Louis Medina, 97, of Kansas City, MO, passed away September 10, 2019 at his residence. Born March 14, 1922 in Kansas City, MO to Modesto and Paula Medina. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Bertha Medina. He is survived by his 8 children Joseph P. Medina, Mary V. Baker (Bobby), Elizabeth A. Maxwell of, Louis E. Medina of, Eva M. Granston (Bruce), Vincent A. Medina, Theresa M. Fisher, and Christine L Capra (Jerry); 22 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren, two brothers, Pat Medina and Manuel Medina of, and a sister, Antonia Medina. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30 pm Friday, September 13th at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO rosary at 7:30 pm. Mass will be 10:00 am Saturday at St. Elizabeth Church, 75th and Main Street, Kansas City, MO followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Veteran's Community Project 8900 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131 or 3846 W 75th St, #4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019