Louis P. Henry Louis (Louie) Philip Henry was born and raised in Limerick, Maine to Edmund and Grace Henry. Louie set off on his adulthood by joining the United States Navy and later joined the United States Air Force. He experienced a lively 25-year career in the military. Once a civilian, he enjoyed a 15-year career at the North Kansas City Water Treatment Facility. Ever easy-going, Louie's family could always count on him for a generous smile and warm encouragement. Louie is survived by his wife, Fumiko, with whom he enjoyed of 64 years of marriage; his daughter, Tonya (Jay); and his son, Howard (Barbara). Louie also leaves behind four beloved grandchildren, Jana, Keith, Kyle and Craig; and three precious great grandchildren, Harper, Alice and Miko. Louie's family is filled with gratitude when they reflect upon the great adventure of his long life. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020