Louis Tarwater Louis Tarwater, 73, Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, August 29, at Saint Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS. Louis was born March 15, 1947, the son of Louis and Lois Tarwater. He was a Fireman for the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department for 33 years before retiring. Louis was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Tarwater. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eugenia, children, Michelle Tarwater, David (Nancy) Tarwater, Darrin (Bridget) Tarwater, 7 grandsons, 10 great grandchildren, and his sisters, Barbara Lytch and Sherry DeLeon. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400