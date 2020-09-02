1/1
Louis Tarwater
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Tarwater Louis Tarwater, 73, Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, August 29, at Saint Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS. Louis was born March 15, 1947, the son of Louis and Lois Tarwater. He was a Fireman for the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department for 33 years before retiring. Louis was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Tarwater. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eugenia, children, Michelle Tarwater, David (Nancy) Tarwater, Darrin (Bridget) Tarwater, 7 grandsons, 10 great grandchildren, and his sisters, Barbara Lytch and Sherry DeLeon. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Porter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Porter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Burial
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved