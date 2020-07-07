Louis "Louie" Vandenberg Jr. Louie Vandenberg Jr, a true patriot, went out with a bang peacefully on July 4th in Lenexa, Kansas. Louie was Foremost a great family man, a proud marine, and a great friend who never met a stranger! Louie was a proud World War II Veteran who served in the Marines in the Pacific Theater. After graduating from Wyandotte High School, he joined the US Marine Corps fighting for our country in World War II from November 1942 to January 1946. He saw combat on several islands in the Pacific including Bougainville and Guadalcanal. Louie earned a Purple Heart during fierce combat on the island of Bougainville. He was returned to Glenwood Springs, CO for convalescence and then shipped out to Attu Alaska for the remainder of the war. Although Louie saw the horror of war he remained a gentle and kind man. Upon returning from the war Louie's first job was with General Motors for a year. Louie then began his long newspaper career working nights as an apprentice Stereotyper at Western Newspaper Union. In 1948 he went to work in the stereotype department of the Kansas City Times and eventually in the production department of the Kansas City Star. Louie worked his way up thru various departments, until his retirement after 38 years as Production Manager in April 1986. He also served several years as President of the Stereotype Union Local No 6. Understanding the value of hard work Louie supplemented his main income by working days at Drovers, The Shopper, and the Kansas City Kansan to support his wife and 4 children. Louie also helped build several houses as his family grew. Additionally, Louie and Minnie tried their hand at business ownership by purchasing and operating the Pastime Private Club for 5 years. Upon retirement Louie spent the next three decades coaching his children and friends on how to "enjoy" life. During his retirement years in addition to spending time at his vacation home at the Lake of The Ozark's Louie enjoyed traveling with his wife Minnie to Vegas, Seattle, and London. Louie also enjoyed traveling to Vegas with his sons. The last 13 years of his life, Louie continued to travel with his longtime companion Ester Beckham. To give back to the country he loved, he sold Poppies on Veteran's Day, spoke to grade school children on his experiences during the war, and was also a guest speaker for Operations Gratitude. In short, he lived life to the fullest. Louie is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Minnie (Pooh) Catherine Pfankuche Vandenberg and grandson Louis, "little Lou" Vandenberg. Louie is survived by his sister Pauline Slack ; his three sons and their wives, Michael and Riva Vandenberg, Keith and Mary Vandenberg, and Louis Vandenberg; daughter and her husband, Debbie and Vincent Rowley: eight grandchidren, fifteen great grandchildren and his many nephews and nieces. All of these He loved and touched deeply. Louie's visitation will be from 11:30-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 with Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. at the Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to the Central Oregon Veteran's Ranch where his "sea bag" that he donated from his time served in World War II is proudly displayed on the wall. With your contribution a room at the Veteran's Ranch Hospice House will be named after Louie. Checks to Central Oregon Veterans Ranch can be sent to 65920 61st St. Bend, OR 97703. Donations can also be made online through PayPal https://www.covranch.org/donate.html