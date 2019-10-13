|
Louis William Gresham Louis William Gresham, better known as "Tiger Lou," took the world by storm on October 15, 1956. That is when he began to charm others with his blond hair and blue eyes in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He lived his life with honor, loyalty and a stubborn resistance to anyone telling him what to do. And he lived that way every day for 62 years. In Oklahoma, Lou learned to swim better than anybody. He was stronger, faster and could hold his breath longer than anyone, thanks to lessons from his father Louis Beland Gresham. Fast forward to moving to Kansas City when he was 7. There he learned the value of true friendship at Prairie School and later what was then called Pembroke Country Day. After that, Lou attended Kansas University, graduating in 1981 with his bachelor's degree in psychology. As a young boy, Lou began his lifelong love affair with ice hockey. He poured his passion and drive into the sport and earned the nickname "Tiger Lou." Known for his resilience and never giving up, Lou powered his way on the ice hockey rink. His love of ice hockey continued until the day he left this earth. A giant banner celebrating the Stanley Cup win of the St. Louis Blues was hard to miss in his house in Kansas. Lou also had the thrill of his life when his son Alex took up the sport of ice hockey, playing defense. And he was incredibly proud when Alex took up another sport in which he excelled: snow skiing. And he bragged to everyone how Alex tackled the double-black diamond slopes in Colorado. Alex was the "light of his life," but Lou also mentored many young men and women throughout his career in juvenile justice in Johnson County. He picked this career because he always had more hope than despair in the future of youth in this country. Frankly, Lou was always just young at heart. He loved fast motorcycles, fast cars and watching his son Alex jump fast horses at the American Royal. In spite of many challenges, Lou was determined enough to build his "Dream House" in the midst of the Sunflower State of Kansas. He built a true "A-Frame" log cabin with cathedral windows. There, he lived independently with his beloved Great Pyrenees dog, Hagrid, and his beloved Newfoundland mix, Ruby. Like Lou's big heart, those dogs definitely are not small Lou died peacefully in his sleep in his "Dream House." He was out working on trees in his front yard the weekend he left this earth. And he was enthusiastically looking forward to his birthday and his son Alex's college graduation. No one was a prouder father than Lou. From the day Alex was born, until long after Alex grew up and became an Eagle Scout, Lou made it clear that his most important job was being a FATHER. Louis William Gresham, first and foremost, leaves his beloved son, Alexander Louis Gresham. He leaves his sister, Mary Elizabeth Gresham, who always told him he was braver, smarter and stronger than she was His beloved parents, Louis Beland Gresham and Margaret Stem Gresham pre-deceased him. They loved him more than any parents on this earth. And they definitely are with him now in spirit. Lou also leaves his brother-in-law David Field Oliver who he always admired, many beloved cousins including the dear "Stem Boys" and family, the Greshams, the LaFortunes and the strong women of the Phillips family and the last members of the "Greatest Generation" in the Gresham family: Virginia Gresham LaFortune and Camilla Gresham. He also leaves countless friends and the top of the list: Mitch. Lou had complete trust in Mitch from the time they raced around as teenagers in a white 442 convertible until long after the time they became fathers. Lou also leaves his beloved dogs, Hagrid and Ruby; his beloved cats, Jack, Jill and Pepe; and many other animals he has rescued over the years. When you think of Lou Gresham, put on some Bruce Springsteen music and do something fast and exciting. Live every day as if it were your last. Services for Lou Gresham will be private at a later date. Contributions in Lou's memory should be made to: Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO 64137; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; the Boy Scouts of America, 1325 West Walnut Hill, Irving, TX 75015; and Arbor Day Foundation, www.arborday.org. Finally, Lou was incredibly proud to be Irish. He wishes all of you "love, laughter and lots of Irish luck."
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019